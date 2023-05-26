BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Military banners are displayed in Belchertown honoring those who served in the Armed Forces.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, the banners have been installed around the Town Common and in front of the Town Hall. They will be on display from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.

The Military Tribute Banners will be given back to the sponsors to keep. Each year the community can sponsor a new banner for $150, if one was purchased the previous year, it can be reused for display in the amount of $50.

LIST: Names displayed on military banners

Joseph Austin Michael Austin Paul Austin Charles Ayers Matthew Bachman David Barszcz David Bock Richard Boyko Robert Braden Joseph Czapla Albert Dewhurst Gary Faulkins Roger Gaughn John Jamilkowski Ray Janke Stephen Knight Henry Martin Robert Martin Wayne Mccool Donald F. Moran Casmir Owczarski Nicholas Pawlowski Ronald Pobieglo Michael Poulin David Preston Harrison Reed Herbert Squires Leslie Squires Rae St. Amand Robert Tilton James Wright

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those who participated in and supported our Military Banner Program,” Belchertown Police Department.

If those interested in sponsoring a banner next year, contact Chief Kevin Pacunas at kpacunas@belchertown.org, or Sergeant Robert Mann at email rmann@belchertown.org, 413-323-6685.

Some of the funds generated by the program were used to support a Veterans Luncheon and refurbish grave markers belonging to veterans.