BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown School District is being recognized as the 1,000th partnership for the Safe Routes to School Program.

Belchertown was recognized for improving the safety of students who walk, bike, or roll to school by strengthening, promoting, and ensuring their safety. The MassDOT partnerships are between community-led organizations, local law enforcement, education leaders, and public health departments.

“The Safe Routes to School Program provides schools and communities with valuable tools and resources that can be used to help students safely bike and walk to and from schools, said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler. “The program continues to grow, and we look forward to the addition of even more schools in the future.”

“Partnering with Safe Routes to School gives our students additional resources and makes learning about bike and pedestrian safety fun. Plus, our teachers will benefit from turnkey lesson plans and professional development courses. We had a great turnout for our first walk to school event on October 12th and we look forward to participating in many more,” said Belchertown School Superintendent Brian Cameron.