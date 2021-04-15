Belchertown man dead in motorcycle accident on Amherst Road

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 37-year-old man from Belchertown died in a motorcycle accident Wednesday night.
According to Belchertown Police Chief Christopher Pronovost, police and firefighters were called to the area of 102 Amherst Road at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday night. The driver of the motorcycle struck a guardrail on a turn and died from the accident.
The incident is under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
The identity of the motorcycle rider has not been released.