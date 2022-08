BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Police Department has a new police chief!

Lieutenant Kevin J. Pacunas was selected by the town’s Select Board as the new Chief of police. Pacunas has been in the department since February of 1996, was promoted to Sergeant in July 2003 and then promoted to Lieutenant in September 2017.

Former Police Chief Christopher Pronovost announced his retirement earlier this year and retired once his contract expired on June 30.