BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown residents are being told to call an alternate phone number for non-emergency police calls, due to an overnight utility pole and transformer fire that affected multiple utility lines.

Residents should still call 911 in the event of an emergency, but for non-emergency calls to the police department, residents should call 413-323-0144.

David Squires, administrative assistant to the police chief, told 22News that shortly before 1:00 A.M., multiple 911 calls were received about a utility pole on fire on Chauncey Walker Street (Route 21).

Squires said a transformer, had caught fire, affecting power, cable, and phone lines. As a result, the Belchertown Police Department lost the ability to receive calls on their normal business line.

Squires said that crews are currently working to get the main business line back up and running.