BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown families are dropping off essential items to the town’s police department this weekend in an effort to help those in need.

The items collected will be donated to the Amherst Survival Center. The department is doing its part to call attention to the work they do during this week’s observance of “National Telecommunicators Week.”

The Amherst Survival Center is a non-profit organization that provides free food, groceries, clothing, medical care, and resources to residents in need.

You can drop off food and other essential items all this week. For more information or if you’d like to donate, click here.