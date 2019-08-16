Belchertown police cracks down on impaired drivers

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown police will increase the number of impaired driving patrols with grant funds from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.
According to a news release sent to 22News, Belchertown police will partner with 14 other police departments across the state in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
“Impaired drivers threaten the safety and lives of everyone around them, this grant will allow us to increase the number of patrols dedicated to identifying, stopping and removing drivers who are impaired by any substance”Belchertown Police Chief Christopher Pronovost