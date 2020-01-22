Belchertown Police hope to be awarded accreditation status

BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – A Hampshire County police department is seeking accreditation.

Assessors from the Massachusetts police accreditation commission were at the Belchertown Police Department Wednesday examining various aspects of the department’s policies and procedures.

The department is hoping to become a fully accredited station.

All police departments throughout the country strive to meet and maintain accreditation standards. It’s one of the highest certifications a police department can receive.

“Achieving full accreditation is something that shows that you have a committed professional organization and that is what we want to demonstrate here. We want to be able to show the community that we are doing everything to the best of our ability.” – Belchertown Police Chief, Chris Pronovost

Belchertown received initial certification from the commission last February.

The Massachusetts accreditation program consists of 257 mandatory standards and 125 optional standards. The department must meet all of the mandatory standards, as well as 55 percent of the optional standards.

The Longmeadow Police Department became the first municipal police department in Hampden County to receive state accreditation last summer. The Amherst Police Department received the certification last year as well.

Belchertown hopes to find out if they passed the test in the next couple of weeks.