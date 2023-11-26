BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) — Belchertown Police and Massachusetts State Police carried out safety inspections of all school buildings on Sunday after receiving an anonymous and vague email.

According to the Belchertown Police Department, the email contained threatening language that comprised all schools on Monday. No issues were found after the safety inspections on Sunday, but there will be an increased police presence within the district on Monday and throughout this coming week.

The police department said there is no evidence of a specific or credible threat to the Belchertown Public Schools.

Police were also sent to Acushnet Public Schools in Bristol County after receiving an anonymous emailed bomb threat on Saturday. The Acushnet Elementary School and Ford Middle School were swept by police, including police K-9 units and it was determined to be a hoax, according to Police Chief Christopher Richmond and Superintendent of Schools Paula Bailey.

A Bristol County Sheriff’s Office K-9 responded to aid in the protective sweep after the Acushnet Public Schools received an anonymous emailed threat on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Acushnet Public Schools)

Police and Police K-9 units searched the campus and determined that no threat existed. (Courtesy Photo/Acushnet Public Schools)

“Unfortunately, these kinds of anonymous email threats have become far too common nationally, but we continue to take very threat seriously and respond in a consistent manner,” Chief Richmond said.

“We are grateful to Chief Richmond and their law enforcement partners for their prompt and efficient response this weekend,” Superintendent Bailey said. “We followed our district’s safety protocols, and as always we take every threat seriously. The safety of our schools is paramount.”

Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Monday with an increase of police on campus.