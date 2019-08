BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle and car crashed on Ware Road in Belchertown Friday afternoon.

According to Belchertown Police, the individual injured was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by EMS with serious injuries.

Photo: Belchertown Police Department

The crash caused the area of Route 9 near Meadow Pond Road to close for a short period of time. The road has since reopened.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.