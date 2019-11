BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Theia, a Belchertown Police K9 is celebrating her birthday this weekend at Stop and Shop!

Belchertown Police K-9 Unit invites everyone to stop by the town’s Stop and Shop between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to wish Theia a happy birthday.

The department will also be selling BPD police dog calendars, stained glass bones, and hats!