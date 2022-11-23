BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown Police K-9 Theia is celebrating her birthday Wednesday.

Theia turns 8 this year! She is a Dutch Shepard born in Iowa and is certified in explosive detection. The department is selling 2023 BPD police dog calendars to support the unit. Calendars can be purchased through the K-9’s Facebook page or at Stadler ACE Hardware.

The Belchertown Police K-9 Unit is attending the free community Winter Light Night and Toy Drive event on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. on the Town Common. The police department is asking residents to bring a new unwrapped toy to help launch their annual toy drive.