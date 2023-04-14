BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – This year, the Belchertown Police Department is getting ready to display military banners on the Belchertown Town Common as part of its annual tradition.

This display of banners is to last from Memorial Day until Veterans Day, after which they will be removed and given to the sponsors to keep. All proceeds go towards supporting local veterans.

Credit: Belchertown Police Department

If you would like to sponsor a new banner for this year, Belchertown Police says the cost will be $150.00 or $50.00 if you care to display an existing banner that you purchased in a previous year.

For any questions, assistance in ordering a banner, or displaying a previously purchased banner you can contact Chief Kevin Pacunas at Kpacunas@belchertown.org, Sergeant Robert Mann at Rmann@belchertown.org, or by telephone at 413-323-6685.