Belchertown Police urging residents to remove mail from mailboxes after reports of thefts

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are advising Belchertown residents to take their mail out of mailboxes and not leave checks in there after multiple reports of thefts this past weekend.

The Belchertown Police Department is trying to determine who is behind the numerous mail thefts that have been taking place throughout Belchertown. They say thieves have been removing mail from mailboxes and looking specifically for checks that have been issued to pay bills.

Once the checks have been taken, the remaining mail is either placed in another mailbox or thrown on the side of the street. Residents in the following areas of Belchertown have reported mail thefts:

Munsell Street

Gold Street

Summit Street

Oakridge Drive

Overlook Drive

State Street

Residents are being urged to bring any checks or packages that need to be mailed directly to the Post Office. Police believe the thefts are taking place sometime during the late night to the early morning hours.

Police are also asking for videos from residents who may have security cameras on their homes that may have recorded any vehicles stopping at their mailboxes or slowly driving during the night hours that might help their investigation.

Anyone with information or questions is asked to contact Officer Robert Mann at (413) 323-6685 or email rmann@belchertown.org.