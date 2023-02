BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scheme that has been going on.

Several residents in Belchertown have been receiving telephone solicitations requesting donations for the Belchertown Police Department. The Belchertown Police Department is not conducting any fundraising and has not told anyone to fundraise on their behalf.

If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately, as this is a scheme.