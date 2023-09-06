BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown Police Department is welcoming their newest member of the police force, a comfort dog!
Oliver is an eight week old Labrador Retriever who has begun training to become a comfort dog for the department. Oliver will be partnered with Officer Valerie Austin.
Oliver is one of the many puppies from Boonefield Labradors that have been assigned to police departments across Massachusetts and Rhode Island recently. You can follow Oliver on his training and career through his Facebook page.
