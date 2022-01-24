Belchertown residents vote to recall two school committee members

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Belchertown are going to the polls Monday, deciding whether to keep or to recall two members of the School Committee.

The effort came following a controversial policy requiring COVID-19 vaccination to participate in sports or other activities at the high school. That policy has since been changed.

Voters will be asked whether they want to recall incumbents Diane Brown and Michael Knapp. They will then be asked which candidate they want to fill those seats on the committee, both incumbents are listed on that portion of the ballot.

Brown faces no challengers on the ballot but Knapp is being challenged by Steve Corbin and Kristen Lech. Polls will be open until 8:00 p.m. Monday night at Belchertown High School.

