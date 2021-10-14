Belchertown school committee considering student vaccine requirement for sports, field trips

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Belchertown school committee is preparing to vote on a policy that would require students to get the vaccine if they wanted to participate in certain extracurriculars.

The current plan would focus on students eligible for the vaccine under full FDA approval. In previous meetings the committee had approved a measure to require vaccines in that context. It was then sent to the policy sub-commitee and then brought forward for review in this past meeting.

School Committee Chair Heidi Gutekenst told 22News, “Definitely sports, a lot of our field trips would fall into this category. Some of our clubs like student council. Things like that. So things that students are not getting credit for.”

The next meeting will be November 2 to vote on the policy.