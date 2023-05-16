BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Belchertown went to the polls on Monday to vote for several town offices. The only contested race on the ballot was a three-way contest for two seats on the School Committee. Incumbent Heidi Gutekenst was the top vote getter, followed by Lamicko Magee, both of whom were elected. Matthew Jackson came up short, finishing third.

HEIDI GUTEKENST (inc) – 861

– 861 LAMICKO MAGEE – 754

– 754 Matthew Jackson – 535

There was only one candidate listed on the ballot for a three-year term Select Board. That candidate, Lesa Lessard Pearson, was elected with 799 votes, though write-in candidate W. Daniel Fitzpatrick received 334 votes.

There were no candidates listed on the ballot for three town offices: Planning Board (5-year term), Moderator (3-year term), or Board of Assessors (3-year term). Bjorn Markeson was elected to the Planning Board with 294 write-in votes, Benjamin Farrell as moderator with 321 write-in votes, and Loring Caney, Jr. to the Board of Assessors with 191 write-in votes.

Incumbent Kenneth Elstein and David Gottsegen were elected to three year terms on the Board of Health, with no ballot or significant write-in opposition.