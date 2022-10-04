BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Belchertown went to the polls on Monday to fill a vacant seat on the town’s Select Board.

Margaret Louraine came out as the top finisher in the three-way race for the vacant seat on the board, with more than 1,100 votes. In second place was Lesa Lessard Pearson, with Curtis Carroll in third.

Voter turnout in Belchertown was about 18%.

Here are the unofficial results from the Belchertown Town Clerk’s Office: