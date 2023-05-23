BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Skateboard enthusiasts of all ages are in for a treat as the Belchertown Skatepark gears up to host an exciting event, combining live graffiti art and a skateboard paint party.

The event, organized by Common Wealth Murals in partnership with the Belchertown Community Alliance, will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to witness talented aerosol artists live-painting graffiti-inspired pieces that will be installed at the skatepark.

Moreover, attendees can unleash their creativity by designing their own skateboards with the assistance of professional artist Ramiro Davaro-Comas, renowned for his skate deck designs for Theory Skate. Accomplished artists will also be present to add custom stencils or create graffiti-inspired lettering on the participants’ painted boards.

The event will not only provide an artistic experience but also offer exciting activities. Theory Skate will be providing giveaways and on-site skateboard building and servicing. Hungry participants can indulge in delectable snacks available for purchase from Maddies Dogs.

Regardless of age or skill level, everyone is welcome to enjoy the live graffiti painting and music, free of charge. However, for those interested in painting a skate deck, pre-registration is required to reserve a board and a designed painting time. A reservation fee of $5 covers the skateboard deck and painting supplies.

The Belchertown Skatepark, located at 5 Whitlock Way in Belchertown, will serve as the vibrant backdrop for this event. In case of rain, a rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Skateboarding enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and join the Live Graffiti Jam and Skateboard Paint Party at the Belchertown Skatepark for an unforgettable day filled with art, creativity, and community spirit.