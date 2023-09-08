BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown State Trooper Matthew McRae has returned to Massachusetts as he continues to recover from a serious crash in Utah two weeks ago.

According to the State Police Association, McRae is now in Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington where he continues to recover from his injuries but is in stable condition.

On August 25, Trooper McRae was a passenger of a ride-share vehicle in Salt Lake City, Utah when it was involved in a serious crash. An investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into his ride-share vehicle. Salt Lake City Police say alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

Three people, including McRae, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Trooper McRae was seriously injured and placed in the ICU at the University of Utah Hospital.

Trooper McRae’s family, with help from the State Police Association, created a GoFundMe to help pay for medical transport flights and future medical expenses. The fundraiser reached its goal in just the first 24 hours and continues to receive donations.