BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown State Trooper Matthew McRae continues to recover from a serious crash in Utah more than one month ago. State Police shared that he is now back on his feet and walking!

McRae is seen on video, shared by the State Police Association’s X page, walking during his rehabilitation. State Police say he is doing so well that he will likely be able to return home this weekend.

On August 25th, McRae was a passenger of a ride-share vehicle in Salt Lake City when it was involved in a serious crash. An investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into his ride-share vehicle. Salt Lake City Police say alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

“Throughout this journey, Trooper McRae’s story has gained attention and garnered support from elected officials who have shown their dedication to his cause,” stated the State Police Association.

Massachusetts lawmakers recently introduced a bill, called “An Act Establishing a Sick Leave Bank for Matthew McRae,” that would ensure Trooper McRae receives the healthcare and benefits he needs for his recovery. Governor Maura Healey has signed the bill into law.