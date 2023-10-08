BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, Trooper Matthew McRae left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown to go home.

McRae is shown in a picture from the State Police Association of Massachusetts walking out of the hospital with a cane and his fellow troopers, waving at everyone outside.

On August 25th, McRae was a passenger of a ride-share vehicle in Salt Lake City when it was involved in a serious crash. An investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into his ride-share vehicle. Salt Lake City Police say alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

State Police Association of Massachusetts

“The Association is thankful to witness yet another significant milestone in Trooper McRae’s recovery. As he recovers, we can only hope for a return to full duty,” said the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

Massachusetts lawmakers recently introduced a bill, called “An Act Establishing a Sick Leave Bank for Matthew McRae,” that would ensure Trooper McRae receives the healthcare and benefits he needs for his recovery. Governor Maura Healey has signed the bill into law.