BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown State Trooper Matthew McRae is thanking the community for the outpouring of support while he continues to recover after a serious crash involving an alleged drunk driver in Utah.

According to the State Police Association, Trooper McRae returned to Massachusetts and is at a Boston area rehabilitation hospital recovering from a serious crash in Utah on August 25th. He was a passenger of a ride-share vehicle in Salt Lake City when it was involved in a serious crash. An investigation revealed a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into his ride-share vehicle. Salt Lake City Police say alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

The Greg Hill Foundation will be matching donations up to $10,000, of which 100% of the proceeds go directly to Matthew McRae for help with recovery and medical needs. More than $7,000 has been donated.

“The Association and the McRae Family would like to thank everyone who has supported him, including Matthew’s academy classmates and fellow Troopers, our elected leaders who are actively establishing legislation to create a sick leave bank, the Greg Hill Foundation for their fundraising, and all of the community members who have stepped up to support Matthew and his family during this difficult time.”