BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police trooper from the Belchertown barracks remains seriously injured following a car crash in Salt Lake City, Utah last week.

Salt Lake City Police say around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a two-car crash. An investigation revealed a Mini Cooper was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a Kia. According to the State Police Association, Belchertown Trooper Matthew McRae was a passenger of the Kia, as a ride-share, when it was involved in the incident.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was injured in the crash and was arrested for the incident. Salt Lake City Police say alcohol and speed were a factor in the incident. The passenger was also arrested for interfering with police investigation.

Three people were inside the Kia and injured in the crash. The driver was minorly injured, a second passenger in the back was seriously injured and Trooper McRae was seriously injured. McRae was placed in the ICU at the University of Utah Hospital. The State Police Association says he remains in critical condition but is slowly recovering and is hopeful to soon return to Massachusetts.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude for the outpouring of love and support for Matthew and our family. We cannot adequately express our gratitude to everyone who has been supporting us, praying for us, and helping guide us through this terrible time. Matthew’s current condition remains critical. In light of that status, we have witnessed firsthand the fight and determination Matthew has within him. We know him to be a fighter and one who stands up for the things he believes in. He has already defied the odds and continues to fight this very minute here in this hospital for his life. For now, we ask for privacy and your continued prayers as we navigate the next steps in this process. Thank you all again for your love and support during this difficult time,” said the McRae family, shared by the State Police Association.

Trooper McRae’s family with help from the State Police Association have created a GoFundMe to help pay for any potential medical transport flights and future medical expenses.