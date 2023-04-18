BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Around the world Tuesday, communities will come together to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, but in Belchertown, recent anti-Semitic incidents have given fresh urgency to the remembrance.

Residents will gather on the Belchertown Common at 3:00 P.M. to mark Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, as the school district investigates anti-Semitic behavior among a group of middle school students.

According to Belchertown’s superintendent of schools, multiple parents reported incidents of anti-Semitic behavior. An anonymous letter read aloud at a school board meeting last week indicated up to 50 students had been intimidating Jewish students at Jabish Brook Middle School by making Nazi salutes and talking about concentration and death camps at school.

The Nazi regime killed more than 6 million Jewish people during the Holocaust, between 1941 and 1945. The genocide killed 2/3 of Europe’s Jewish population.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is held worldwide every year to memorialize the lives lost in the Holocaust, and to recognize the resilience of those who survived.

Tuesday’s vigil in Belchertown will feature an address from Henia Lewin, an 83 year-old survivor of the Holocaust. Lewin was smuggled out of her home in Lithuania. She told 22News earlier this year that she has made it her mission to keep the memories of these atrocities alive, so that we never forget how far hate can go.