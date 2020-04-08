Belchertown woman offers RV to healthcare workers for self-isolation

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A local woman has temporarily donated her RV to help a healthcare worker self-isolate during the COVID-19 outbreak.

This is all part of a nationwide effort called “RVs 4 MDs to Fight the Coronavirus” to help keep healthcare workers, and their families safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gail and her husband from Belchertown had recently rented out their unused RV at no cost to a nurse in Lancaster. Gail originally saw the idea on Facebook and decided to do her part. So, she made a post on Facebook that she is willing to rent out her RV to any healthcare worker who continues to work, but may need to isolate to keep their family healthy.

An RN in Lancaster reached out, and Gail and her husband drove the RV up to the woman’s parent’s house where she is now self-isolating away from her fiance who has a compromised immune system.

“She was just so appreciative. We are just fortunate that we can do this,” Gail told 22News. She noted, “I see a lot of RV’s when I drive around that are just sitting there and so I wanted to make sure that I reach out to people who couldn’t do the same thing.”

The idea was launched about a week ago to provide a cheap way for medical personnel to remain near their families without risking infecting them. Gail’s intentions are to keep the RV with the nurse in Lancaster for as long as she needs.