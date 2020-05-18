Belchertown woman to sing national anthem in statewide virtual Memorial Day ceremony

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown woman has been given the honor to sing the national anthem for veterans statewide on Memorial Day in a virtual ceremony.

Laura Hicks of Belchertown was selected to sing by the Massachusetts Department of Veteran Services.

Hicks, who sings in her church and is a member of the Springfield Symphony Chorus, has been volunteering to sing the national anthem for veteran events over the past few years. She told 22News it is very important for her to give back to veterans and her community.

“Well Memorial Day is remembrance of all loved ones who passed away and certainly in this environment of Covid-19, we all have been touched some how some way, so I think this Memorial Day is going to be extra special for a lot of people,” she said.

Hick’s video of her singing the national anthem will be displayed statewide virtually by the Commonwealth during its official Memorial Day ceremony.