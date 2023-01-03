BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) Small and Disadvantaged Community Grant Program has awarded grants to five communities for water improvement projects.

Small and disadvantaged systems are defined as systems that serve less than 10,000 residents and are unable to afford the remedy for health-based water quality violations in drinking water. The program is funded through MassDEP and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act’s Assistance for Small and Disadvantaged Communities Drinking Water Grant Program.

The communities of Belchertown, Chester, Lancaster, Monroe, and Plymouth will receive funds for drinking water infrastructure projects in an effort to continue to meet federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.

“These Small and Disadvantaged Community Grant Program funds serve as a great example of the Baker-Polito Administration’s dedication to ensuring safe drinking water is provided to every household in the Commonwealth,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “The projects funded through this grant program will help mitigate the technical, operational, and financial challenges that small and disadvantaged municipalities face in providing safe, quality drinking water.”

The following grants were awarded:

Sports Haven Mobile Home Park (Belchertown) – $200,000 : The project involves the installation of a water storage tank, emergency generator, and pump house (partial funding).

: The project involves the installation of a water storage tank, emergency generator, and pump house (partial funding). Chester Water Department (Chester) – $50,000 : The project involves the installation of a carbon layer in the treatment system’s filter.

: The project involves the installation of a carbon layer in the treatment system’s filter. Lancaster Woods Condominiums (Lancaster) – $77,000 : The project involves engineering and design for a new water storage tank and upgrades to a booster pump system.

: The project involves engineering and design for a new water storage tank and upgrades to a booster pump system. Monroe Water District (Monroe) – $88,000: The project involves the drilling and installation of a new well.

The project involves the drilling and installation of a new well. Long Pond Realty (Plymouth) – $21,000: The project involves designing and permitting of new pH adjustment equipment.

For more information on the funding programs go to the EPA WIIN Grant Program and MassDEP Drinking Water Program Capacity Development webpages.