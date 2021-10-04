Belly of the Beast in Northampton closing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A comfort food style restaurant on Main Street in Northampton is closing its doors Sunday.

Belly of the Beast located on 159 Main Street announced after 4 years of serving the community and working with local farms, will have their last day on October 11. They also mentioned Gypsy Apple Bistro in Shelburne Falls is taking over their space. The French inspired restaurant is hoping to open in December.

“Words can’t describe how much gratitude we feel having found this community and having the opportunity to serve you all since the summer of 2017 with the incredible ingredients that the valley and greater farms of the area produce.” Belly of the Beast Facebook post.

Anyone wishing to enjoy any last meals are encouraged to also call in orders at 413-727-3040, Monday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.