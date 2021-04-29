Benefit raises funds for skate park proposal in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Boards and brews brought people out in Easthampton Thursday night for a great cause.

The western Massachusetts skateboarding community came together for a benefit to raise funds to build a skate park in town. The event took place at Fort Hill Brewery and all money raised will go towards helping to fund the park.

22News spoke with one organizer about why the park would be a great asset to the community.

“A skate park in Easthampton would be very beneficial because ever since COVID, I feel like a lot of people have been more into doing outdoor activities so this kind of gives another option,” said Angie Falkowski.

The skate park so far is just a proposal. If you’re interested in seeing the park be built in Easthampton, click the link (Facebook post) shared above.