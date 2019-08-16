Berkshire Bank funds meals for local families in need

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Bank Thursday provided the Western Massachusetts Food Bank with enough money to provide tens of thousands of meals for families in need.

The food bank in Hatfield puts food on the table for 70,000 people in western Massachusetts who get their groceries from more than one hundred food pantries and delivery systems.

Food Bank Executive Director Andrew Morehouse told 22News, they help a range of clients from going hungry.

“Children, working families, retirees who are not benefiting from this otherwise strong economy, working two jobs if you can and of course elderly can’t,” said Morehouse.

A large shipment of fresh produce had just arrived from the Big Y and Stop & Shop supermarkets for distribution to the open pantries within two weeks.

Morehouse estimates this gift of fresh produce will benefit some 35,000 people in need.