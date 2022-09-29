NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Music, story telling, and pure laughter, all this in an effort to better the quality of life for our elders.

Several gathered for a special event at the Garden House at Look Park this evening. Here, a local musician told stories about caring for his elderly father, in hopes to bring awareness to better the quality of life for elders.

Nick Kachulis, a story teller and musician said, “It was the most difficult thing I ever did, but I am never sorry I did it. I feel blessed I had the opportunity to do it and I feel lucky I did it. That doesn’t mean it wasn’t hard

but all the good things I ever did in my life were difficult.”

Nick has even written a book on taking care of his father, you can find a link to the book here;

https://www.nickkachulis.com/