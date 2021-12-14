Beware of disaster scams after tornado outbreak

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Shopping scams aren’t the only fraud attempts you have to worry about this season, the Federal Trade Commission is warning people of new “disaster scams.”

Disaster scams are when criminals target people who have gone through a natural disaster. Those trying to send support could also fall victim.

This warning comes after the devastating tornadoes hit southern and central states earlier this week. According to the commission, scammers are offering clean-up services and rental properties.

For people in other areas of the country, you should be cautious of donating to relief funds. Make sure you do your research, that you’re donating to a reputable organization. And of course never give personal information like credit card numbers or social security numbers over the phone.

Make sure to report suspicious activity you get through your phone or in your email, so other’s can watch out.

Nexstar Media has teamed up with the Red Cross in those relief and recovery efforts, and has started a fundraiser to help those affected by the tornadoes. Donations can be made now online. Donation amounts begin as low as $10.