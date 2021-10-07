Bicyclist dies after stuck by car in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Northampton Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Laurie Loisel, at around 4:15 p.m. a 69-year-old Northampton man was hit by a car near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street. He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where it was confirmed that he died.
The driver of the car, a 23-year-old woman from Haydenville, remained at the location, no charges or citations were issued.
MAP: Woodlawn Avenue in Northampton
The Northampton Police, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.