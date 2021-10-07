Bicyclist dies after stuck by car in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in Northampton Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Laurie Loisel, at around 4:15 p.m. a 69-year-old Northampton man was hit by a car near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street. He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where it was confirmed that he died.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old woman from Haydenville, remained at the location, no charges or citations were issued.

The Northampton Police, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating.