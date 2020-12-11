Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle on King Street in Northampton Friday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called after the person was struck just after 2:30 p.m.

After investigating, Northampton Police determined the bicyclist was hit by the vehicle while in a crosswalk on King St.

The bicyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.