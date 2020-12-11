Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Northampton

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Northampton Police Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle on King Street in Northampton Friday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called after the person was struck just after 2:30 p.m.

After investigating, Northampton Police determined the bicyclist was hit by the vehicle while in a crosswalk on King St. 

The bicyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today