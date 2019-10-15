Bicyclist struck by car, taken to hospital in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Northampton on Friday.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, officers were called to the intersection of Main Street and Masonic Street where a car traveling westbound struck a bicyclist around 4:42 p.m.

The bicyclist had minor injuries and was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Kasper said officers determined the bicyclist was riding into traffic instead of walking the bike through the crosswalk which is required by law. The bicyclist was issued a citation.