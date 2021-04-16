BID Amherst awards regional pilot program grant

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Business Improvement District announced that it awarded the MASS Regional State Pilot Grant through the Massachusetts Office of Business Development (MOBD) in the amount of $175,000 to start an exploration of its Revitalize Downtown Amherst Project.

This project began pre-pandemic and was named “Destination Amherst” focusing on the locations that can attract tourists to invest and spend in Downtown Amherst.

“Covid-19 has shuttered many businesses, this is a time to really look at Amherst as its own destination and build on that, create reasons to come across the bridge, to stay in town, to vacation here. This is an incredible vote of confidence, now we really start the hard work. We have a lot to do and a lot more funding to source to bring this project to fruition,” said Executive Director Gabrielle Gould.

The program was presented to the Town Council in April 2020 and will give the start-up funds needed to begin discussions with stakeholders, industry leaders, managers, and artists.