NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Hampshire County brought families together on Sunday with a Three Ring Ruckus at Lia Toyota of Northampton.

The family style entertainment and live music held true to the Big Brothers/Big Sisters spirit of playing a mentorship role in the lives of young people. For several hours Sunday afternoon on the grounds of Lia Toyota, music played while the children paid visits to the food trucks or took part in the bike rodeo along with various types of entertainment.

The mission of Big Brothers/Big Sisters is to match adult volunteers one-on-one with children who benefit from being mentored by a strong presence.