Big Y spreads happiness by giving away free flowers

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Have you ever received flowers from someone and felt instantly happy? Big Y wants to create this effect by giving away free flowers and encouraging recipients to do the same.

The Big Y in South Hadley is participating in #Petalitforward day by giving out two free bouquets of flowers to recipients to give away one bouquet to someone else in an effort to spread love and happiness.

The event is taking place at the Big Y in South Hadley from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Big Y wants to spread smiles by giving away 2,000 free bouquets of flowers, the only catch is that recipients must give one of their two bouquets away to a friend, family member, co-worker or even a complete stranger who could use a smile.

Today is National #PetalItForward Day and we are celebrating in our South Hadley location from 11 am to 2 pm! Stop on by… Posted by Big Y World Class Market on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The event is to support the Society of American Florists’ “Petal it Forward” campaign across the country that aims to highlight the benefits of flowers and the impact they have on people’s happiness and moods.

Did you receive or give away flowers? We want to see your photos, send them to reportit@wwlp.com!