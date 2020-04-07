Big Y to close all stores on Easter Sunday, Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Big Y World Class Markets announced Tuesday that it will close all its stores on Easter Sunday, as well as Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y, the company decided the closure so its staff could have “much needed rest.”

“We want to thank all of our retail heroes. We hope that this break will allow our employees to spend more time with their loved ones and give them a much-needed rest,” Charles D’Amour, President and CEO of Big Y Foods, Inc said.

During the break, all stores will continue to be restocked and cleaned in preparation for reopening on Tuesday, April 14. Store hours will remain the same:

7 to 8 a.m. reserved for seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems

Open to all customers from 8 a.m. to 8p.m.

Big Y Express Gas & Convenience locations will be closed on Sunday, April 12, only.