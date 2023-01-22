NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire Regional High School Student is hosting a rally for the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Alice Jenkins, a Junior Hampshire Reginal High School student organized this year’s Bigger than ROE, Show up for Freedom Rally, according to a news release from Women’s March. Jenkins organized last fall’s Women’s Wave rally, in coordination with Indivisible Northampton-Swing Left WM.

The goal of the rally is to support women’s freedom to choose their own healthcare and their own destiny, including protecting the right to abortion. The rally will take place at Northampton City Hall from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At the event, there will be current and proposed laws discussing reproductive freedom, as well as actions that can protect and expand human rights. This rally is planned to be in coordination with other rallies that are happening across the county, such as in Washington D.C.

Speakers will include U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern, Massachusetts State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa, and other speakers such as:

• Alice Jenkins, Junior, Hampshire Regional High School (Organizer)

• Beth Lev, Leader, Indivisible Northampton-Swing Left Western Mass.- IN-SLWM

• Freya Brody & Inanna Balkin, Generation Ratify

• MA State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa

• Jon Marx & Cesar Cruz, Planned Parenthood of Western Mass.

• Rachel Maiore, Northampton City Council

• U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern

• Kate Glynn, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, Abortion Rights Fund of Western Mass.- ARFWM

• Alice Jenkins, closing.