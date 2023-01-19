CONCORD, NH (WWLP) – The 19th anniversary of the disappearance of Maura Murray is approaching and her family is still searching for answers.

They announced that they will be using billboards to bring awareness to Murray’s case. The 21-year-old disappeared on February 9th, 2004. She left the UMass Amherst Campus and headed for New Hampshire. Her car was later found crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill but Murray was nowhere to be found.

Her family and investigators have never given up their search, with those efforts continuing today. The billboard campaign will begin next month.