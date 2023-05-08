BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer has sent a video of a black bear cub roaming near their home in Belchertown Monday morning.

At 11:58 a.m., their security camera caught the bear wandering in their driveway on Barton Avenue. “I have lived here for 20 years and only saw bear sightings on this property twice before. Barton Ave is 30 seconds off Route 202, only a few minutes after you leave Granby,” said Paul Niznik of Belchertown. “I wasn’t home at the time but if I was, I bet I would have been able to spot Mamma Bear who was no doubt close to her cub, she just didn’t make it on camera.”

According to Mass.gov, there are 4,500 black bears, across the Commonwealth, making it not uncommon to see one walking through your yard. Black bears become more active and are searching for food during springtime in western Massachusetts.

According to the National Park Service, if you see a bear you should do the following: