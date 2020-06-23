SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a Black Lives Matter rally in Southampton Tuesday night outside of the Town Hall.

According to Southampton Police, protesters will meet at 5:00 p.m. and march to Conant Memorial Park via College Highway and end at the Southampton Police Department. The march is expected to end at 7:00 p.m.

Organizers plan to use the sidewalks and crosswalks on College Highway for the march. According to police, College Highway will remain open for thru traffic between those points unless the sidewalks cannot support the attendance for the event. If they can’t there will be a marked detour route to assist with the flow of traffic.

Police are advising drivers to reduce their speed and drive with caution while traveling through the area.

22News Reporter Katrina Kincade is covering this story and will have the latest information on 22News starting at 5 p.m.