AMHERST, MASS. (WWLP)- The largest party weekend at UMass Amherst is happening this weekend. The Blarney Blowout is back after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions students from the five college area came ready to celebrate the pre St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The Blarney Blowout is one of the biggest party weekends and it’s back and greener than ever!

It’s a multi-day celebration that takes place the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day throughout the town of Amherst.

“It’s a great day and I think that it should always be a thing for years to come because it’s a day that everyone throughout the whole school is able to enjoy and come together,” said Miles Chodes a UMass Amherst student.

“It’s tradition it’s been going in for so long everyone looks forward to we do it every year. It’s a big day for the community,” added Phil Pogrebinsky a UMass Amherst student.

The celebration is known for big house parties, which is why not everyone is a fan. “I just think it’s a silly stupid tradition that I wish could be you know could stop…I just don’t understand it,” said Amherst resident Elysse Link.

Local police and fire departments are prepared for the big weekend to ensure the overall safety and well being of the campus community. The university also encourages students to take part in the Good Neighbor Registration Program to keep the volume to a minimum.

“We’ve all been stuck behind a computer for the last two years so being able to just hang out with our friend and people we’ve known for the last four years it’s great to share how to do this one last time,” said Miles Chodes a UMass Amherst student.

If a noise complaint is made students will get a call and be given 20 minutes to quiet down.