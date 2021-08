WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Westhampton residents are being told not to be alarmed if they hear explosions Friday.

The Westhampton Fire Department says there will be permitted blasting on Reservoir Road Friday, near the intersection of Northwest Road. The blasting is expected to take place between 10:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M.

Firefighters did not detail the nature of the blasting or the purpose.