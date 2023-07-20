NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – During the summer blood donation centers typically see a decline in donors.

The need for blood never takes a vacation and even just one donation can help up to three people. Blood is not just used for emergencies, it’s also used for long-term treatments. Patients in need may receive your donated blood or just specific components of your blood to treat a particular condition.

Thursday, Cooley Dickinson is partnering with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham & Women’s Hospital, and the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center to bring their bloodmobile to Northampton. The bloodmobile will be set up in the parking lot in front of the hospital’s North Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All blood donors will receive a $10 gift card.

A photo ID is required for blood donation. Donors are also advised to drink extra water and eat before donating blood. And all donor types are welcome.