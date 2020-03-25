1  of  3
Board of Health: Hadley resident contracts coronavirus

Hampshire County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hadley resident has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

According to the Board of Health, the board is currently working directly with the Massachusetts Department of Public health for additional confirmation. Those who came in contact with the resident have been contacted in accordance with professional practice.

The Hadley Board of Heath ensures to actively communicate with local healthcare agencies to improve information flow and create an ability for effective and timely action at the local level.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

