Board of Health: Hadley resident contracts coronavirus

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hadley resident has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

According to the Board of Health, the board is currently working directly with the Massachusetts Department of Public health for additional confirmation. Those who came in contact with the resident have been contacted in accordance with professional practice.

The Hadley Board of Heath ensures to actively communicate with local healthcare agencies to improve information flow and create an ability for effective and timely action at the local level.